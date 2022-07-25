Mexican authorities confirm the rescue of 225 migrants | News

The National Migration Institute (INM) reported on Sunday that they rescued a group of 225 migrants who were inside a warehouse in the State of Mexico.

According to the INM, in total, 194 Guatemalans, 14 Hondurans, nine Nicaraguans, five Cubans and three Salvadorans were found at midnight on Saturday.

“When responding to the call of state and municipal police authorities, minors and adults were located with backpacks and blankets that remained overcrowded waiting to be transferred by the so-called ‘polleros’ to the north of the country”, explains the INM statement.

The migrants “were taken at the request of the immigration authority, to continue with the legal proceedings, as well as to provide them with care and humanitarian aid.”

During the operation, three vehicles and two Mexican individuals were also intercepted, allegedly in charge of the transit of migrants, who remained in the hands of the Mexican Attorney General’s Office for a judicial investigation.

Meanwhile, for the identification of the people who remained in the warehouse, they had the support of the National Guard (GN) and the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena).

The fact in question is part of the migratory wave that the continent is currently facing, with more than 1.6 million migrants registered in the current fiscal year by the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP).

Meanwhile, Mexico received more than 58,000 asylum applications in the first half of 2022, this being a record number, according to Comar, which includes immigrants from the Caribbean, Latin America, Asia and Africa.

