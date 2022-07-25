Parliamentarians denounce the escalation of the coup in Argentina | News

The block of national deputies of the Front of All denounced on Sunday the systemic machinations of a coup type that the Argentine right develops to politically and economically destabilize the country.

“We express our firm repudiation of the maneuvers and expressions of a net coup that have appeared in recent days,” says a joint statement, referring to severe tactics to devalue the national currency and the request for impeachment of President Alberto Fernández.

Likewise, they expressed their rejection of the threats against Vice President Cristina Fernández and the demonstrations of violence against the Instituto Patria, founded by her.

Among the evidence that shows an escalation of the coup, they also criticize the incitement of former soldiers to the Armed Forces so that they ignore the acting leadership and the call to anticipate the presidential elections by politicians and media conglomerates.

In view of the facts, the Frente de Todos exhorted the political opposition to proceed with institutional responsibility and to speak publicly and openly about the current scenario in the nation.

Finally, they demand that the Judiciary investigate the complaints made by the Executive Power and take the initiative that corresponds to it in defense of the institutions and democracy that “so many lives and effort cost to recover.”





