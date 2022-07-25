Latin America

Parliamentarians denounce the escalation of the coup in Argentina | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read

The block of national deputies of the Front of All denounced on Sunday the systemic machinations of a coup type that the Argentine right develops to politically and economically destabilize the country.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Argentine Minister of Economy will meet with IMF director

“We express our firm repudiation of the maneuvers and expressions of a net coup that have appeared in recent days,” says a joint statement, referring to severe tactics to devalue the national currency and the request for impeachment of President Alberto Fernández.

Likewise, they expressed their rejection of the threats against Vice President Cristina Fernández and the demonstrations of violence against the Instituto Patria, founded by her.

�� #Release | National deputies and deputies of the Frente de Todos express our firm rejection of the maneuvers and expressions of a net coup court that appeared in recent days.⬇️ pic.twitter.com/QX3cNK9E3C

— Deputies of TOD☀S (@Diputados_Todos)
July 24, 2022

Among the evidence that shows an escalation of the coup, they also criticize the incitement of former soldiers to the Armed Forces so that they ignore the acting leadership and the call to anticipate the presidential elections by politicians and media conglomerates.

��️ “We grew 7.45% year-on-year and we continue to do so in a context that challenges us to face inflation and those who speculate with the dollar.” President @alferdez in the signing of letters of intent for the start of 22 works of the Program #BuildScience. pic.twitter.com/4VF5OKrT8v

– Alberto Fernández Press (@alferdezprensa)
July 22, 2022

In view of the facts, the Frente de Todos exhorted the political opposition to proceed with institutional responsibility and to speak publicly and openly about the current scenario in the nation.

Finally, they demand that the Judiciary investigate the complaints made by the Executive Power and take the initiative that corresponds to it in defense of the institutions and democracy that “so many lives and effort cost to recover.”



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Colombian legislators will file projects in favor of peace | News

15 hours ago

Single dialogue table in Panama achieves its first agreements | News

16 hours ago

Bus accident causes nine deaths in Ecuador | News

17 hours ago

Bolivia confirms higher number of Covid-19 cases in fifth wave | News

18 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.