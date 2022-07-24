Migrants ask for help and protection in southern Mexico | News

A group of Latin American migrants agreed this Friday to the offices of the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) of Mexico to request protection from the immigration authorities to continue their caravan journey and expedite their legal situation.

The group stranded in the city of Tapachula, Chiapas, on the border with Guatemala, demands that the National Migration Institute (INM) attend to them after four days of waiting.

We are around 3,721 registered migrants, said a representative, but there are many who have not registered. According to her calculations, they total 2,122 men, 1,307 women and 624 children.

Among the ladies there are many pregnant women, who have lost their children “due to the bad situation on the street, because nobody has to pay rent or hotels,” said the spokeswoman.

They demand that they give them an answer about their immigration documents and authorize them to travel in a caravan without being detained, criminalized or deported by the police.

They also ask for portions of food and water, medicine and medical attention, because they are exhausted, physically weak and only want to continue on their way to their final destination.

The group is made up of Dominicans, Venezuelans, Cubans, Central Americans and other countries on the continent.

During the first half of this year, Mexico received a record number of 58,000 refugee applications, 15 percent more than in the same period in 2021.

The region is part of the most used migratory route to arrive in the United States, whose Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) has accounted for almost 1.6 million people since last October.

