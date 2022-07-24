New confrontation between gangs leaves 21 dead in Haiti | News

At least 21 people died in the Petite Rivière commune in the department of l’Artibonite, in north-central Haiti, due to new clashes between rival armed gangs, sources from humanitarian organizations reported.

Haitian authorities announce opening of humanitarian corridor

The number of victims of the armed conflict between the “Grand Grif” base and the gang led by Jean Denis in Petite-Rivière de l’Artibonite continues to rise.

The Defenders Plus Collective, a human rights organization, counted twenty dead until Friday, July 22 of this year.

Anthonal Mortimé, co-director of the organization, who revealed the information to the Juno7 newsroom on Friday. The organization, he says, has two focal points that collect data in the Artibonite department, in north-central Haiti.

The human rights defender highlights that among the victims several were stung with a machete or burned alive.

“Videos that have gone viral on the Internet show members of the civilian population, innocent people, people who have nothing to do with the conflict, suffering humiliation and death. The situation is similar to that of Cité Soleil,” laments Mortimé.

“The police are almost non-existent in the Artibonite department. People are lonely. There is only one representative of justice present there, it is the government commissioner Grand Pierre Estimé, who does his job with scant means”, said the director of the NGO for Human Rights ACPRODDH, Fritznel Joasil.

Less than a week ago, the United Nations reported that at least 234 people had been killed or injured in just five days of violence between rival gangs in the Cité Soleil neighborhood, the poorest in the metropolitan area of ​​Port-au-Prince, the Haitian capital. .

The spokesman for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Jeremy Laurence, has recently urged the Haitian authorities to guarantee the protection of fundamental rights and “combat impunity and sexual violence by strengthening human rights surveillance”. Humans”.

Nine countries led by Brazil presented to the United Nations Security Council a statement denouncing the violence against women and girls in Haiti and demanded international action for their protection.

Human rights organizations indicated that at least 300 people died as a result of the conflict, most of them civilians and particularly vulnerable women and children.





