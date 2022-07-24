President Maduro receives a replica of Maradona’s foot | News

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, received this Friday at the Miraflores Palace, Stefano Ceci, an Italian businessman and close friend of the Argentine soccer star, Diego Armando Maradona.

Ceci presented the Venezuelan head of state with a replica plaque of a foot of the soccer star, who died on November 25, 2020.

Nice visit from Stefano Ceci, manager and friend of the great Diego Armando Maradona, whom I thank for this sculpture of the left foot of the “Golden Boy”. So many memories of “El Pelusa”, his plays, irreverence, his social struggle and his great love for Venezuela. Diego Always Present! pic.twitter.com/0J35EmxcqN

The number 10 represented Argentina in the World Cups in Spain (1982), Mexico (1986), Italy (1990) and the United States (1994), obtaining the title in 1986 and the runner-up in 1990, both against the national team. Germany.

In addition to soccer, Maradona also stood out for his ideological sympathy with commanders Hugo Chávez and Fidel Castro, whom he called his second father.

In the last years of his life, it was characteristic of “Pelusa” to carry the tricolor flag of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in his public appearances.





