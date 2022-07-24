Dialogue table in Panama resumes negotiations with little progress | News

On its second day, the dialogue table between the Executive and the sectors that lead the protests in Panama continued yesterday, Friday, July 22, discussing the cost of the basic food basket.

The groups propose a reduction of 30% of it, while the Executive proposes 15%, as well as including 17 more products in the price freeze scheme. This would increase the total listing to 35 products.

There was also talk of creating a price freezing office to follow up on the issue.

Government representatives assured that, in any case, the responsibility to ensure these issues would fall to the Authority for Consumer Protection and Defense of Competition (Acodeco).

The Government’s new proposal to include 17 regulated products in the basic family basket did not meet the expectations of some groups that participate in the single dialogue table that takes place in Penonomé, Coclé province.

Among the products that would be regulated are soybean oil, vegetable oil, canned fish preparations, wheat flour, bread and bakery products, creams, corn flakes, coffee and IMA brand sugar.

In addition, the following imported products would be included: toothpaste, toilet paper, bath soap, sanitary towels, personal deodorant and chlorine.

For the economist, Maribel Gordón, who participates in the dialogue table, the proposal presented by the Government is far from the needs and the vicissitudes that the Panamanian people go through.

Gordon explained that a million Panamanians go to bed without eating daily and added that presenting a basic basket, which is not healthy, implies a projection of a sick people.

In the central province of Coclé, with the Catholic Church as a facilitator, high-ranking executive authorities participate in the talks, whose liaison with the head of state is the country’s vice president, José Gabriel Carrizo.

The parties agreed on eight priority issues for these debates, among them the high prices of the basic family basket and fuel, medicine and electricity.

The talks took place amid road closures and repressive actions by the National Police against protesters in the provinces of Veraguas and Panama East, which put the continuity of the negotiations at risk.





