They deny the Ecuadorian Government a wage equalization appeal | News

The Constitutional Court of Ecuador denied this Saturday the request for expansion and clarification made by the Government of Guillermo Lasso and the State Attorney General’s Office on the equalization of salaries for teachers, included as part of the reforms to the Organic Law of Intercultural Education ( LOIE).

The National Union of Educators (UNE) celebrated the “third defeat for the Government”, and said that the salary equalization will go to the Official Registry to benefit teachers within a period of 90 days, as established.

The Ecuadorian Government, together with the Attorney General’s Office, had requested the expansion of the opinion on “the constitutional or legal provision that grants the National Assembly the ability to reformulate the General State Budget”, alleging that the measure represented an increase in expenses. not contemplated in the budget allocated for the year 2022.

Hence, on May 26, the Constitutional Court was asked to clarify, expand and modulate ruling 2-22-OP/22, where it is declared that salary equalization is constitutional. However, six days earlier the High Court had issued its resolution.

In this sense, the new verdict of the Court ensures that the resolution conforms to what is ruled in article 440 of the Ecuadorian Magna Carta, on the final and unappealable nature of the decisions adopted, which cannot be modified through extensions or clarifications. .

Recently, Ecuadorian teachers staged demonstrations, demanding that the Executive comply with salary equality.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



