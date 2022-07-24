Argentine Economy Minister will meet with IMF director | News

The Minister of Economy of Argentina, Silvina Batakis, will arrive next Sunday in Washington (United States capital), where she will hold a meeting next Monday with the General Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva.

According to the Argentine ambassador to the US, Jorge Argüello, this will be the most important meeting of the Minister of Economy, who will also talk with officials from the Treasury, the World Bank, Wall Street investors and directors of international companies based in That country.

The meeting with the director of the IMF will continue a telephone conversation that both had in recent days, after which Georgieva declared on her Twitter account that the IMF will continue its “constructive commitment to promote economic stability and inclusive growth in Argentina in a very challenging global environment.”

In 2018, Argentina and the IMF signed an agreement, granted by then President Mauricio Macri, to refinance a loan of more than 40,000 million dollars, which foresaw a reduction in the fiscal deficit to 2.5 percent of the Domestic Product by 2022. Gross (GDP), however, the Argentine people was subject to paying a debt that in interest alone exceeds 30 million dollars.

Now, in the current context and as a result of that loan, Argentina is going through a delicate economic situation, as a consequence of the instabilities in the stock market and foreign exchange market in recent weeks, which keep the nation in growing economic uncertainty and high inflation rates. .

After the recent resignation of the former head of Economy, Martín Guzmán, Batakis assumed the direction of the portfolio, committed to the economic program promoted by the current head of state, Alberto Fernández, and assuring his support for the fiscal balance policy.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



