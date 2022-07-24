University students in Uruguay reject budget cut | News

Students, teachers and officials of the University of the Republic (Udelar) held a meeting this Saturday to ratify the rejection of the cuts to the university budget, which the Uruguayan Government, chaired by Luis Lacalle Pou, announced at the beginning of July.

University authorities allege that the lack of budget increases for the most important higher education center in the country would trigger the loss of teaching hours and salaries, in a context where student enrollment has increased exponentially in the last two years.

The rector of the Alta Casa de Estudios, Rodrigo Arim, declared to the international channel teleSUR that the decision of the Executive is surprising as well as discouraging, and assured that the reduction of the budget through the additional elimination of the Solidarity Fund implies the loss of at least 15 million dollars per year for the institution.

Udelar concentrates about 85 percent of the country’s university students, and leads scientific production in Uruguay, with at least 95 percent of research projects.

Experts estimate that in the last five years, Udelar has received cuts in at least 7 percent of income. At the same time, the students supported the discussion from the outskirts of the campus, to raise awareness about the negative scope of the measures announced by the Executive.

The union affairs representative of the Federation of University Students (FEUU), explained to Telesur that the measure “in concrete terms, means having less budget for study opportunities” because it limits access to scholarships and accessible time slots for those who work. .

Currently, Uruguayan university students exceed 160,000, among whom are studying undergraduate courses, postgraduate degrees in their master’s and doctorate variants, to which are added teaching and non-teaching staff.

