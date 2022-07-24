Mexican President Confirms Arrival of Cuban Doctors in Nayarit | News

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), announced this Saturday the arrival of the first Cuban doctors who will work in the care of the residents of the Rosamorada region, located in the state of Nayarit.

During his speech at an act for the supervision of the Health Plan of the Mexican Institute of Social Service (IMSS)-Well-being in Nayarit, where the first Cuban doctors were present, the president assured that the initiative is part of one of the priorities of his Government to guarantee the right to health for all Mexicans.

“We are going to achieve the purpose of having a good health system for the population without social security, the open population, that is, those who do not have insurance, those who do not have money to hire a private doctor,” the dignitary stressed.

The presence of Cuban doctors in the Nayarit region responds to an agreement signed last May between the governments of Mexico and Cuba, to counteract the deficit of specialists in public health centers, mainly in rural and marginal areas of the country.

Of this first group, doctors will be assigned to serve the population of different regions of the state of Colima.

Last June, the Mexican Executive opened a call to fill about 14,323 vacant positions for doctors, but according to the director of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo, until July 19, only 2,621 medical specialists had been hired. The call is still valid.

