Plane accident leaves two dead in the Dominican Republic | News

Two people died was the balance of a plane crash reported on Saturday at the Gregorio Luperón airport, located in the north of the Dominican Republic.

The Cessna 206 plane from Florida, USA. Its final destination was the Gregorio Luperón airport in Puerto Plata, but it crashed to the ground shortly before landing, according to the authorities.

The Dominican authorities indicated that the deceased were identified as the pilot José Nilton Vasconcelos, an American of Brazilian origin, and Offinis Hernández, a Dominican-American.

One dead and one injured occupants of a plane that fell to the ground in Montellano, Puerto Plata. The aircraft came from Florida and was headed to the Gregorio Luperón airport, journalist Guillermo Castro informs me. pic.twitter.com/yCi9x3lfKi

– Rosendo Tavarez (@rosendotavarez)

July 24, 2022

The pilot died immediately, but Hernández was transferred alive to the Ricardo Limardo hospital in the city of Puerto Plata, where he later died from multiple injuries received at the time of the accident.

After reporting the fall of the plane, the authorities began the investigation to find the causes of the fatal accident.

It is presumed that the aircraft suffered a mechanical failure in its engine when it was about to land at the Gregorio Luperón International Airport.





