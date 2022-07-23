Russia, Ukraine, Türkiye and UN sign grain export agreement | News

Russia, Ukraine, Türkiye and the United Nations (UN) signed a grain export agreement on Friday in the Turkish city of Istanbul, which is expected to unlock grain exports from the Black Sea.

The document was signed by Ukraine’s Infrastructure Minister Alexander Kubrakov, Türkiye Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, UN Secretary General António Guterres and Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also attended his signing.

Guterres assured that the agreement between Russia and Ukraine to allow the export of Ukrainian cereals, signed by these nations separately, is “a great relief for the world“, especially for developing countries.

The agreement signed today by Ukraine, the Russian Federation & Türkiye under UN auspices opens a path for commercial food exports from Ukraine in the Black Sea.

It will help avoid a food shortage catastrophe for millions worldwide.

It is a beacon of hope, possibility & relief.

According to the initialed agreements, the Ukrainian side will exercise control over the ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny, from where grain exports will be organized.

The agreement provides that ships other than those used to export grain and related food and fertilizer products will not be allowed to stay in these ports.

All this will be coordinated in a center to be established in Istanbul to ensure the safety of the ships.

Russia wants to prevent Ukrainian ships from returning to its ports with weapons, while Ukraine has demanded that the process be supervised by the UN.

The movement of ships to and from Ukrainian ports is expected to start in two weeks. This agreement will be valid for 120 days and may be extended.

Negotiations between the Russian, Turkish, Ukrainian and UN delegations on the solution of the grain export problem were held in Istanbul last week.

In addition, Shoigu and Guterres signed a memorandum of cooperation between Russia and the UN to facilitate the supply of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to global markets.

In Ukrainian ports there are some 20 million tons of cereals and sunflower seeds that cannot reach the market as a result of the conflict unleashed in Eastern Europe.





