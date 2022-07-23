Panamanian teachers continue demonstrations for their rights | News

The Association of Teachers (Asoprof) of Panama ratified this Friday that it will maintain the mobilizations in the streets in defense of its demands, and that the return to classes will depend on the progress of the Government in the negotiation.

One of the leaders of the union, Fernando Ábrego, made it clear that it remains to be seen what agreements the Government of President Laurentino Cortizo will reach, waiting for concrete actions to respond to popular demands.

His statements take place hours after the first session of the single dialogue table, installed the day before at the Cristo Sembrador Center, in the Diocese of Penonomé, province of Coclé (center).

The work session for this day was scheduled for 10:00 am (local time) and the agenda was scheduled to address first the issue of the basic food basket, then the issue of fuel.

Delegates from the United People for Life Alliance, the National Alliance of Organized People (Anadepo), members of groups from the Ngäbe Buglé region and peasant communities participate in the talks.

They all agreed on eight points to present to the Executive, linked to the high cost of living, including reducing the price of the basic basket by 30 percent without affecting the national producer.

In this regard, the organizations argued that in the last five years there has been a loss of purchasing power of wages and income of 30 percent.

Other points under discussion are the reduction and freezing of the price of fuel, the reduction of energy and medicines, corruption and the creation of an intersectoral monitoring table.

Educators, the first sector to go on strike, also demand that 6 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) be allocated to education and that real conditions be created for teaching in the country’s public schools.

For their part, the indigenous communities that cut off the Inter-American Highway at the Veraguas bridge, in the lanes that go towards Panama City (capital), decided to reopen the path after the start of the dialogue at the single table.

