Explosion in a building leaves eight injured in Montevideo, Uruguay | News

Uruguayan authorities reported this Friday the occurrence of an explosion in a building located in the neighborhood of Punta Carreta, in Montevideo (capital), a fact of which eight people were reported injured.

The Uruguayan Minister of the Interior, Luis Alberto Heber, stated that the incident that occurred in the Villa Biarritz neighborhood “is a disaster”, however, he pointed out that “luckily we do not have to mourn any disappeared”.

For his part, the Fire Director, Ricardo Riaño, confirmed that eight people remain injured, of which three have serious injuries that endanger their lives.

Despite the fact that several floors of the building suffered severe damage, with the second and third being the most affected, the possibility of a collapse was ruled out since a large part did not have negative consequences.

The authorities still do not know the causes of the tragedy, because according to the head of the Fire Department it is “too hasty” to determine them. Accordingly, Riaño pointed out that “very slow work” is being carried out and “it is dangerous until the area is secured.”

However, local sources indicate the possibility that the origin is in a gas boiler, after several residents of the neighborhood were interviewed and declared having smelled gas from early hours.

The shock wave of the explosion caused the glass belonging to the adjoining buildings to break. Given the damage assessment, local authorities have insisted on the need for the population not to approach the vicinity of the scene of the events.





