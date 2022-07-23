Brazilian prosecutor accuses suspects of crimes in the Amazon | News

The Brazilian Prosecutor’s Office denounced this Friday before the courts three of the suspects already arrested for murdering the indigenous expert Bruno Pereira and the British journalist Dom Phillips in the Amazon last June.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Police operation leaves 18 dead in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

The accusation includes Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, his brother Amarildo da Costa Oliveira and Jefferson da Silva Lima for the crimes of qualified double homicide and concealment of the body, according to a statement from the Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the Public Ministry, the last two confessed to the crime before the authorities, while the participation of Oseney da Costa de Oliveira was proven from the testimony of witnesses.

It also transpired that the Police arrested a fourth suspect, accused of being the intellectual author and popularly known as “Colombia”, although it does not appear in the complaint filed by the Prosecutor’s Office before the Federal Justice of the state of Amazonas.

This double murder, which occurred on June 5 in a remote area of ​​the Brazilian Amazon, bordering Colombia and Peru, shocked the country and was condemned by international organizations and environmental and human rights associations.

The investigation indicates that “what motivated the murders was the fact that Pereira had asked Phillips”, a collaborator of a British newspaper who was in the area to gather information for a book he was writing about threats against the indigenous people, “to photograph the ship of the accused”.

Previously, local media have pointed out that those accused of the crime benefit from fishing and other illegal activities in areas of reserves of native communities.

The Prosecutor’s Office indicated that Pereira was shot three times, without any possibility of defense, while Phillips was killed just because he was with the indigenous expert and with the intention of covering up the previous homicide.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source