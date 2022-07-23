Confirmed cases of monkeypox rise to 143 in Peru | News

The Peruvian Ministry of Health (Minsa) reported this Friday that the number of confirmed cases of monkeypox in the nation rose to 143, distributed in eight regions.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Announced end of carrier strike in Peru

The entity specified that, so far, 125 infections have been reported in Metropolitan Lima, five in La Libertad, four in Callao, two in Lima Provinces, Ica and Cusco, each; as well as a case in Tacna, Loreto and Piura.

According to the entity, the confirmed patients received medical attention and are being monitored, while they carry out contact identification.

�� The Ministry of Health reports that it increased to 143 the confirmed cases of #MonkeyPoxwhich correspond to 8 regions of Peru, all patients are receiving medical assistance, 20 medical discharges were registered and contact identification is being carried out. pic.twitter.com/MCPQAJ48AA

– Ministry of Health (@Minsa_Peru)

July 22, 2022

The Ministry of Health also specified that at least 20 people have been discharged, and urged the population to apply sanitary measures to prevent further infections, such as maintaining hand hygiene and wearing a mask.

He also asked those who suspect they have the disease to go to the nearest health center to receive medical attention on time.

Some of the symptoms that characterize this disease are rashes or skin lesions, fever, headache, back and muscle pain, swollen glands and fatigue.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source