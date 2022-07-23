President-elect of Colombia appoints next Minister of Defense | News

The elected president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, appointed Iván Velásquez Gómez, who was an assistant magistrate of the country’s Supreme Court, as Minister of Defense of his Government this Friday.

From his account on the social network Twitter, Petro highlighted that, among his functions, Velásquez was “responsible for the judicial investigation against parapolitics” in Colombia.

After the announcement, Velásquez thanked him for his appointment and assured Petro that he will do everything in his power “to correspond to his trust and help him build that country that we have dreamed of so much.”

Our defense minister will be the former assistant magistrate of the Supreme Court responsible for the judicial investigation against parapolitics and former UN commissioner responsible for the commission against corruption and impunity in Guatemala: Dr. Iván Velásquez Gómez.

– Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo)

July 22, 2022

Velásquez will be the successor to the current Defense Minister, Diego Molano, who has faced motions of censure and has received criticism of his management in the face of various complaints filed by social organizations in the country regarding human rights violations.

Who is Ivan Velasquez Gomez?

Iván Velásquez Gómez, 67 years old, is a jurist who, between 1997 and 1999, was in charge of the Medellín Prosecutor’s Office. There he directed processes against paramilitary groups, revealing the use of 43 ghost companies in Antioquia and Córdoba to move money from those organizations.

Between 2006 and 2021, from the Supreme Court, he was a member of the Investigative Support Commission of the Criminal Chamber and led the actions to clarify the facts associated with the parapolitical scandal, demonstrating the relationships that existed between members of Congress and paramilitaries.

Velásquez’s team processed dozens of cases for crimes of massacre, selective murders and forced exoduses in which he was linked to politicians.

I thank the president @petrogustavo the very honorable designation you have given me as defense minister. I will do everything in my power to reciprocate his trust and help him build that country that we have dreamed of so much. For life, for peace, for democracy!

– Iván Velásquez Gómez (@Ivan_Velasquez_)

July 22, 2022

Likewise, Velásquez Gómez served between 2013 and 2019 as International Commissioner of the United Nations (UN) against Impunity in Guatemala.

So far, the elected president of Colombia has appointed eight ministers to form his Cabinet, with a view to taking office on August 7.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



