Haitian authorities announce opening of humanitarian corridor | News

Authorities of the commune of Cité Soleil, in the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, announced Thursday the opening of a humanitarian corridor due to the high number of victims due to the war between illegal armed groups.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Haitian opposition calls to accept agreement to resolve crisis

The interim agent of Cité Soleil, Joël Janéus, affirmed that this measure constitutes “an opportunity for the Government, the city council and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to come to the aid of the population”.

According to the Haitian official, since last Saturday there has been a decrease in violent actions by the self-styled G-pèp and G-9 gangs, who are fighting for control of territories, and this may facilitate humanitarian actions.

Le Maire de la commune de Cité-Soleil, Joël Janeus, declared on the waves of Magik 9, on July 19, 2022, that a humanitarian council will be reserved in favor of the victims of the confrontations between the armed gangs, G-9 & G -Pep. #nettalkolenews pic.twitter.com/UIc9YfdujY

— NetAlKole Media (@netalkole)

July 21, 2022

The decision was made after the meeting held by the Haitian Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, together with the Minister of the Interior and Territorial Communities, Liszt Quitel, with the Cité Soleil authorities in order to provide assistance to the victims of the conflict.

However, the executive director of the Network for the Defense of Human Rights (Rnddhh), Pierre Espérance, pointed out that the gang war “is the mobilization of the coalition of the Government of Ariel Henry and the team of September 11 together to this armed group.

A bilan partiel du gouvernement d’Ariel Henri:

– Massacre at the Plaine du Cul-de-sac (200+ deaths)

– Massacre at Pernier

– Massacre at Cite Soleil (300+ deaths)

– Occupation du palais de justice par des bandits

– des notes of sympathy to l’endroit des étrangers

– …

— Jean Pierre (@PipoGraph)

July 21, 2022

The head of the Rnddhh assured that the groups have been strengthened under Henry’s mandate, pointing out that during his administration there have been two massacres with around 500 victims.

For its part, the representation in the Caribbean nation of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) warned that the population of Cité Soleil presented “critical rates of malnutrition among children under five years of age” before the hostilities. that the consequences of the armed actions of the last few days “could be dramatic.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source