Portugal and Spain refuse to reduce gas consumption in the face of crisis | News

The Governments of Portugal and Spain, separately, opposed in the last few hours the European Commission’s proposal to reduce gas consumption, in the midst of the energy crisis that the continent is experiencing, and announced that they are not going to ask their companies and their citizens to reduce their gas consumption at a time when drought and fires are wreaking havoc on the Iberian Peninsula.

The decision by Spain and Portugal comes at a time when, despite rising imports from Norway, Azerbaijan and Algeria, and a tripling of US liquefied natural gas shipments since March, Europeans are concerned about low fuel reserves for the winter.

The European Union on Wednesday asked its member countries to reduce their gas consumption by 15 percent until March of next year, as an emergency measure, after the controversy over the supply of gas to Europe in the context of the war in Ukraine and the coercive measures taken by Brussels against Moscow.

➡️VP @Teresaribera during the press conference on the assessment of “Save Gas for a Safe Winter” of the @European Comission

��”Whatever happens, Spanish families are not going to suffer gas or electricity cuts in their homes. Spain is going to defend the position of Spanish industry” pic.twitter.com/NW3TpqvL7e

— Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge (@mitecogob)

July 20, 2022

However, for Portugal and Spain this measure is neither fair nor effective, they said. Madrid, through one of the vice presidents of the Government, Teresa Ribera, said that “Spain does not support this proposal” while she regretted that this plan was not discussed previously.

Ribera said, in this sense: “Spanish families are not going to suffer gas or electricity cuts in their homes. Whatever happens, Spain is going to defend the position of the Spanish industry.”

Portugal ruled in the same direction and according to the Secretary of State for Energy, Joao Galamba, this measure would limit the production of electricity by gas plants at a time when his country is facing an extreme drought.

Galamba criticized that the European Union’s proposal does not take into account the hydroelectric energy needs of Spain and Portugal. “It is disproportionate and unsustainable” because it would imply power outages, she stressed.

In the last few hours, for various reasons, Poland, Hungary and Greece also opposed the European Commission’s proposal. Media outlets point out that, however, Brussels could force the approval and subsequent application of the measure.





