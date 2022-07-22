Lula continues to lead voting intention with 44% in Brazil | News

A new survey by Exame/Ideia indicated that the former president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, leads the current president Jair Bolsonaro by 11 points, receiving 44 percent in intention to vote for the elections next October.

The new poll released this Thursday places Bolsonaro with 33 percent support. With respect to the study carried out last June by the same pollster, Lula dropped one point and the current Brazilian president lost three.

For his part, candidate Ciro Gomes would receive 8 percent of the total votes, followed by Simone Tebet with 4 percent, Andres Janones with 2 percent, and other candidates with 1 percent or less.

A total of 1,500 people were surveyed between July 15 and 20, in interviews conducted by telephone. The sonde was registered in the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

For his part, the founder of Ideia, Maurício Moura, said that this work still does not reflect the impact of government measures to pay aid and reduce fuel prices, which is an issue that must be monitored because it can influence the intention of the voters.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



