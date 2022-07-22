Latin America

Dominican Republic declares alert in 11 provinces due to rains | News

The Dominican Republic’s Emergency Operations Center (COE) issued this Thursday a green alert for 11 provinces of the country due to rains, due to the gradual approach of a tropical wave and a trough.

Dominican Republic reports two new cases of monkeypox

The alert was announced after knowing the forecast of the National Meteorology Office (Onamet), which establishes that the humidity and instability of the atmospheric phenomenon will produce “moderate to strong downpours locally, electrical storms and gusts of wind”, from the afternoon and night. of this day.

The COE decided to put the provinces of Duarte, Gran Santo Domingo, La Altagracia, María Trinidad Sánchez, Monte Plata, Monseñor Nouel, Sánchez Ramírez, San José de Ocoa, San Cristóbal, San Pedro de Macorís and Samaná on alert.

We have issued the following level of Meteorological Alert, due to possible landslides, as well as sudden flooding of rivers, streams and ravines.
We also emphasize that the forecast rainfall will have a duration of less than or equal to 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/t4aorFpfPb

— National Meteorological Office (@ONAMET_RDO)
July 21, 2022

These regions, according to the entity, are more vulnerable to increases in the levels of rivers, streams and ravines, which can trigger flash urban floods.

The Onamet estimates that the deterioration of the meteorological conditions could extend for about 24 hours.

In this sense, the COE urges the population to follow the instructions of the Civil Protection agencies and take the necessary measures to guarantee their safety.

The green alert is the lowest level established by the COE in the Dominican Republic, and it is activated when dangerous weather events for citizens are forecast, partially or totally.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

