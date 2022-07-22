Panamanian Ministry of Health reports 3,372 cases of malaria | News

The Ministry of Health of Panama (Minsa) reported this Thursday that, so far, the country’s epidemiological surveillance system registers 3,372 patients diagnosed with malaria.

A report presented by the national head of Epidemiology of the Minsa, Lourdes Moreno, assured that the most affected area is the Guna Yala region with 1,225 confirmed cases; Panama Este follows with 873 cases; Darien with 706; Comarca Ngäbe Buglé with 354 and Panamá Norte with 98.

In addition, Moreno said that Panama works together with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) in a Strategy for Detection, Treatment, Investigation and Timely Response (DTIR), which promotes the participation of communities in health actions against malaria.

“Through the DTIR, members of the community are involved in the detection and vector personnel are used as community promoters, who help patients who receive this treatment in that timely search,” the official said.

Moreno acknowledged the contribution of this system within the malaria eradication plan, and highlighted the work carried out by all parties to identify possible malaria outbreaks in the country.

Likewise, the epidemiologist reported that, after detecting the outbreaks in the communities, timely treatment has been given to patients and educational talks were held to prevent the emergence of new outbreaks.

Dengue situation in Panama

The Minsa representative also reported that, so far, there are about 1,932 people with dengue throughout the country. Of these, 225 have presented alarm symptoms and eight are serious.

The areas that report the most cases are the Metropolitan Health Region, the provinces of Bocas del Toro, North Panama, West Panama, East Panama, Herrera and Chiriquí; as well as the most populous district in the country, San Miguelito, in the capital.

Moreno insisted that the most effective measure to stop the survival of the Aedes Aegypti mosquito, the transmitting agent of dengue, is the complete disappearance of breeding sites inside and outside homes.





