Dialogue tables in Ecuador postponed for next week | News

The president of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie), Leonidas Iza, reported on Tuesday that the technical dialogue tables with the Government will resume as of July 26.

They demand a trial for the Ministers of the Interior and Defense of Ecuador

The indigenous leader affirmed that progress has been made in the two initial tables, related to the financial sphere with public and private banking, and fuel subsidies, an issue that they hope to return to and deepen.

He also referred to the importance of establishing a table to search for references for Decree 452, related to price control, since the Ecuadorian people suffer speculative rates on basic necessities and require concrete results.

“We hope we can give people relief,” he said.

“Logically, the points of agreement must be pragmatized and in those that do not exist, surely we must continue debating and advancing”, but “we are going to conclude the tables, whether there are agreements or not”, assured Iza, to streamline the process of dialogue in the 10 established tables.

According to what was agreed last week between the Government and several social organizations in the Act for Peace, the negotiators will have 90 days to deal with the issues on the common agenda.

In addition to those mentioned, they will also address the sections on Collective Rights and Higher Education, Protection of national investments, Productive Development, Access to Health and Safety, Employment and labor rights, and Energy and natural resources.

The government of President Guillermo Lasso called for the installation of the tables to channel social demands, after 18 days of protests throughout the nation and a legislative debate calling for his dismissal.





