Get to know three facets of Pancho Villa, the Mexican revolutionary | News

On July 20, 1923, one of the most famous figures in the history of the Latin American country was assassinated in an ambush in Hidalgo del Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico. This is José Doroteo Arango Arámbula, a name that may not be recognized.

However, it is the first name of Pancho Villa, a participant in the struggle of Our America, which is always pleasant to remember.

On the 98th anniversary of the death of one of the main leaders of the Mexican Revolution, teleSUR invites you to discover some of his facets.

centaur of the north

Pancho Villa had a humble origin with limited training. However, those difficulties did not prevent her from fighting for his convictions. In 1910 he joined Francisco I. Madero to fight against the dictatorship of Porfirio Díaz. This is how he showed that he had an innate ability for war.

His great courage in combat and his decision to help the peasants at all costs, by returning the lands that had been taken from him by the Porfirista dictatorship, earned him the epithet of “Centauro del Norte”. He was so brave that in six months he managed to expel Porfirio Díaz from power and from the country, contributing to the triumph of the Mexican Revolution.

After the assassination of Madero, Pancho Villa allied himself with the troops of Venustiano Carranza against General Victoriano Huerta. The capture of Zacatecas, in 1914, was decisive in defeating the Huerta regime. With Emiliano Zapata he seized Mexico City on December 6, 1914, however, they failed to form a government.

Invasive

Mexican historians agree in cataloging Pancho Villa as the only Latin American who led an invasion of the United States. On March 9, 1916, leading some 600 soldiers from his well-known Northern Division, they attacked the town of Columbus, New Mexico, which was part of US territory.

Given the fact, the United States Government sent a counteroffensive of 5,000 soldiers to catch the “Centauro del Norte”. A few days later, the number of soldiers doubled, but the American expedition failed to capture the revolutionary.

On July 20, 1923, the revolutionary leader Francisco Villa died in an ambush.

These events are considered the second invasion of the United States, after having experienced a similar belligerent situation in 1814, once the British navy landed on the coast of that country.

The attack by Pancho Villa’s expedition on Columbus contributed to maximize his myth as the Centaur of the North, and has encouraged the conflictive relationship between Mexicans and their neighbors to the north, which continues to this day.

Hollywood actor

The legend of Pancho Villa came to Hollywood thanks to the sympathy that his exploits generated in that medium. This is how the Mutual Film Corporation film company thought of creating a film that would show the revolutionary in the midst of his battles.

That is how the proposal for an agreement came to Villa, who signed an agreement in January 1914 to let himself be filmed during his belligerent action in exchange for some 25,000 dollars, which the Centaur of the North would later use to buy weapons.

The film crew headed north to Mexico to join Villa’s forces. Scenes were shot during the day to take advantage of natural lighting. Everything seemed to be going well, until the filming became exhausting and dangerous due to the realism of the combats.

Once that process was finished, and they viewed the recorded images, they realized that it did not tell any story. So, they decided to unite these with a fictional story to conceive the film that premiered in 1914. Only fragments of the original film exist.





