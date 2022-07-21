Official who was investigating an ally of Jair Bolsonaro dies | News

The body of Sérgio Ricardo Faustino Batista, investigator of a case of sexual harassment of a person close to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, was found Tuesday night outside the bank building and is suspected of suicide.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Brazilian bank chief resigns after allegations of sexual abuse

Sérgio Ricardo Faustino Batista was the director of Internal Control and Integrity at Caixa Econômica Federal, an entity where all complaints received through the service channel are channeled to address issues ranging from corruption to sexual harassment, such as those that led to the fall of the former president of Pedro Banco Guimarães.

There is a suspicion that the sexual harassment complaint involving Guimarães was brought to the attention of the bank’s senior management before being investigated.

The Director of Internal Control and Integrity of Caixa Economica Federal was found dead at the bank’s headquarters in Brasilia. His area received complaints such as the accusations of sexual abuse against the Caixa expdte, Guimaraes, a friend of Bolsonaro who was forced to leave office.

– Nacho Lemus (@LemusteleSUR)

July 20, 2022

Sérgio Ricardo Faustino Batista was 54 years old and remained in office even after the change in the presidency of Caixa. A career employee, he joined the bank in 1989 and became director of internal control through a selection process in March 2022. Before that, he had been part of the team that directly advised Pedro Guimarães’ office.

According to the police, “the case is still under investigation, preliminarily classified as a suicide, because the victim was found dead in front of the Caixa Econômica Federal headquarters building.”

Last June, the president of the Savings Bank, known as Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF) of Brazil, Pedro Guimarães, presented his resignation from the position after complaints against him for alleged sexual abuse.

Through an official letter, the government official of Jair Bolsonaro presented his resignation and denied the accusations against him, despite the fact that several women went to the Public Ministry of the Federation and made reports with the statements.

According to local platforms, the president of Caixa asked for constant hugs and let his hand escape to pass through intimate parts of their bodies, sexually abusing the complainants.

Guimarães is a direct ally of Jair Bolsonaro and has run the bank since the beginning of the current mandate.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source