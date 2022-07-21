National Assembly of Cuba meets prior to ordinary period | News

The National Assembly (unicameral parliament) of Cuba meets through its eleven permanent work commissions this Wednesday in Havana, prior to the Ordinary Period of Sessions with the particular agenda of each commission and with the general theme of the discussion of the Code of families.

The Cuban president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, took part in the discussion of the Economic Affairs Commission, whose central theme was the liquidation of the State Budget for the year 2021, which addressed the non-compliance with the income of the state company and the fiscal indiscipline.

For their part, the commissions for Constitutional and Legal Affairs and for Attention to Youth, Children and Equal Rights for Women, analyze the opinion of the draft Law of the Family Code, prior to defining the date of the referendum.

The popular debate, through a consultation that took place since last February, enriched the previous version approved by the plenary session of the National Assembly last December.

In fact, on the day of the plenary session, scheduled for this Thursday, the discussion and final approval of the rule is expected, as well as the call for a popular referendum, whose date, in principle, is scheduled for next September.

The rest of the working commissions discuss particular issues of interest to them, including the situation of the public health system, transportation, and food production and distribution.

The National Assembly of People’s Power meets in ordinary session twice a year, although the current legislature of the Cuban parliament has doubled those meetings with the extraordinary plenary sessions it has held.





