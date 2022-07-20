Haitian opposition calls to accept agreement to resolve crisis | News

The Haitian opposition called this Wednesday to several social sectors to reach an agreement that allows a transition to face the systemic and multisectoral crisis facing the country.

“The transitional government will have to work to stop the rise of the different problems that affect Haiti, including the organization of the elections,” said Fritz Jean, who was elected as provisional leader by the signatories of the Montana Agreement.

This pact was signed by hundreds of Haitian socio-political entities and it proposes a step of at least two years to rearm state agencies and institutions.

Jean raised his voice against the current Haitian prime minister, Ariel Henry, whom he pointed out as indifferent to the pain of the people, especially in the context of the war between armed groups for control of the city of Cité Soleil in Port-au-Prince that only on July 7 and 14 left a balance of more than 120 wounded and nearly a hundred dead.

The opposition leader also demanded that the National Police do its job in pursuit of peace at all levels and territories of the country, while lamenting that certain characters and organizations use Haitian ports to smuggle weapons and ammunition, in open reference to the recent scandal where the Episcopal Church was implicated in illegalities of this type.

Recently, the signatories of the Montana Agreement carried out a new exchange with the Government, the third so far in 2022.

However, it is worth mentioning that the Democratic and Popular Sector alliance, allied with the Henry government, also urged that an inclusive dialogue be carried out in order to reach beneficial solutions for the population in terms of security, surveillance and elections.

