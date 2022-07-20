Uruguay counts 19 femicides during 2022 | News

The group Femicides Uruguay reported on Monday that the country has 19 femicides in the first half of 2022, a figure that exceeds the reports of the previous year.

The monitoring warns that the cases of scourges against women due to gender increased by six with respect to the previous year, which is why they demand the authorities’ pronouncement.

Femicides Uruguay condemned the Government of Luis Lacalle Pou that considers this cause of death as “sentimental problems” which hinders the justice processes.

The Feminicides Uruguay website registers 19 cases so far this year. If only the data for the first semester is taken, there were six more femicides than in 2021. Women are murdered and their bodies discarded.

This group was created by the social communicator and researcher Helena Suárez in 2014 and is in charge of registering the “violent deaths of women due to gender, women from different parts of the country, of different ages, with different stories and life plans” through through media monitoring.

“The work of making femicides visible as such and not simply as murders of women makes us try to understand what types of solutions we can find to this problem,” explained the also master’s degree in Gender, Media and Culture and Research in Social Sciences.

In the report that Femicides Uruguay recently exposed, the names of the victims and the location of the events are detailed, which indicated that 19 of the cases occurred in Montevideo.

Not only the murders of women by their partners or exes are taken into account, but also those caused by children, parents and other people, unlike the State that only considers femicide crimes associated with partners and that have been legally tried.

According to the United Nations (UN) despite the macroeconomic development of this country, it is among those with the highest rate of “death of women caused by their partner or former intimate partner” of the ECLAC Gender Equality Observatory in Latin America. .





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



