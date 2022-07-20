Peru adds the majority of monkeypox cases in South America | News

With 95 confirmed cases, Peru becomes the South American country with the most cases of monkeypox per million inhabitants.

According to specialist Elmer Huerta, Peru shows 1.46 cases per million citizens, in a higher proportion even than Brazil, the country with more infected patients.

According to figures published by the Peruvian Ministry of Health, the disease is present in eight of the 25 departmental regions, with a high prevalence for the 84 confirmed in the capital district of Metropolitan Lima.

�� The Ministry of Health reports that it increased to 95 the confirmed cases of #MonkeyPoxwhich correspond to 8 regions of Peru, all patients have been receiving medical assistance, 5 medical discharges were registered and contact identification is being carried out. pic.twitter.com/3cm1oJyzl0

– Ministry of Health (@Minsa_Peru)

July 18, 2022

The basic report clarifies that only five medical discharges have been granted, that all patients have received specialized care, are being monitored and possible contacts are being investigated.

In the world, Spain has the largest number of identified cases with 3,123, followed by the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom, just to name the most affected.

Unofficially, some experts say that the World Health Organization (WHO) will soon declare monkeypox a global health pandemic.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



