Indigenous movement and Government of Ecuador reach first agreement | News

The indigenous movement and the Government of Ecuador reached their first agreement on Tuesday after the fourth day of negotiations that began last week as a result of the 18 daily days of popular protests.

Indigenous movement and Government of Ecuador continue talks

Consensus was achieved at the Public and Private Banking thematic table, which is based on four fundamental points: debt forgiveness, restructuring, refinancing and requalification of debtors, as well as new lines of productive credit lines.

The Minister of Government and head of the negotiating team of the national administration, Francisco Jiménez, affirmed that “above all, greater accessibility of the rural and popular sectors to these credit facilities will be allowed.”

In the midst and despite the defamation of the president @LassoGuillermoand his minister @CarrilloRosero, the Indigenous Movement ratified the importance of dialogue and advances with the work in the 10 technical tables with the National Government. Here a context ⤵️

— CONAIE (@CONAIE_Ecuador)

July 18, 2022

With the presence of representatives of the Ecuadorian Episcopal Conference (CEE), the text was signed by the Financial Policy and Regulation Board, BanEcuador and representatives of the indigenous movement.

For his part, the president of BanEcuador, Iván Andrade, specified that among the negotiated aspects is the forgiveness of credits of up to three thousand dollars, as well as the refinancing of citizens with overdue debts up to the amount of 10 thousand dollars.

Similarly, 540 million dollars will be allocated to the productive base, of which 200 million will be replaced over a period of 30 years with an interest rate of one percent.

However, with respect to the thematic table regarding the targeting of fuel subsidies, it has not been possible to reach a consensus between the representatives of the government and the indigenous movement.

Following the agreement at the Public and Private Banking table, the issue of Productive Development would begin to be negotiated starting tomorrow and then continue with the topic of oil and mining.

Representatives of other social sectors that are not in the dialogues with the Executive speak of the pending solutions that the Government and its institutions have regarding their demands.

“We have not renounced the right to resistance and social protest,” said José Villavicencio, vice president of the United Workers’ Front (FUT).





