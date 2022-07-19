Announced single dialogue table with the Government of Panama | News

The Catholic Church of Panama, in its role as facilitator, announced this Tuesday morning that the organized groups that maintain the protests at the national level would meet as of this day with government representatives at a single dialogue table.

CMIO.org in sequence:

They maintain protests against the high cost of living in Panama

The decision comes after the People’s Alliance, the Original Peoples Alliance and the National Alliance for the Rights of the Organized People (Anadepo) came together to sit down and talk with the Government of Laurentino Cortizo about the cost of fuel, of the basic basket , medicines and the fight against corruption.

In a statement from the Archdiocese of Panama, it is highlighted that the single table would begin this Tuesday in the province of Coclé, although the details about the specific time or place were not disclosed at the moment.

The statement from the Catholic hierarchy states that “Given the emergency situation that our populations are suffering, both in the countryside and in the cities, we encourage all participants in this dialogue to show signs of goodwill and build consensus in a climate of peace, having as its center social justice and the common good”.

In response, another statement, in this case from the Presidency of the Republic reported that the Government will attend the single dialogue table, arising from the failed agreement between the Executive and Anadepo, which had been signed last Sunday, in which agreed to freeze the price of fuel.

The Government agrees to participate in the SINGLE TABLE of dialogue for Panama, whose facilitator is the Catholic Church, together with the Alianza Pueblo Unidos por la Vida, the Alianza Nacional del Pueblo Organizado, and organized groups from the Ngäbe-Buglé Comarca, starting today 19 July in Cocle.

— Presidency of Panama (@presidenciapma)

July 19, 2022

However, leaders of that group rejected in this sense the partial agreements recently signed between the Executive and other forces that are also fighting in the streets against the rise in the prices of fuel, food and medicines and demanding a general increase in wages. .

In the same context, the groups that make up these social movements reiterated that they maintain the protest actions in different parts of the country and continue the closures at different points of the Inter-American highway in Chiriquí and East Panama.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source