President of Cuba welcomes the XXXII Caravan of Pastors for Peace | News

The President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, on Tuesday welcomed the XXXII Caravan of Pastors for Peace made up of almost a hundred people who advocate solidarity with the people of the island.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Pope Francis highlights his ties with Cuba

The Antillean leader published on his official Twitter account that “Welcome to Cuba, dear brothers. Thank you for these thirty years of love, solidarity and accompaniment of our people in their toughest battles.”

Most of the 91 members of the caravan are young people who come from 20 cities in the United States. His stay in Cuba coincides with the celebration of the thirtieth anniversary of its foundation.

In this sense, on July 29, the central act will be held due to the creation of this solidarity mechanism characterized by exchanges and donations of medical and other types of supplies for the Cuban people.

The official welcome of the contingent will take place this Tuesday in the capital’s Marianao amphitheater to start the activities scheduled until July 30, which include a conference and meetings with different personalities.

Similarly, the members of the caravan will visit sites such as the José Martí Memorial, the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, as well as the “Pedro Kourí” and Finlay Institutes of Vaccines and Tropical Medicine.

In addition to attending the main activities on the occasion of the 69th anniversary of the attack on the Moncada barracks, they will participate in contacts with various communities where they will learn about the impacts of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the US government.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source