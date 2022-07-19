Argentines commemorate 98 years of the Napalpí Massacre, Chaco | News

Defenders of the rights of the native peoples of Argentina, particularly in the province of Chaco (north), commemorate this Tuesday the 98th anniversary of the Napalpí Massacre with a discussion on the recovery of collective memory, shortly after the so-called trial for the truth that took place this year and in which the Argentine State recognized its responsibility for that massacre perpetrated in Chaco.

The commemoration was organized by the “Originarios” collective and the Napalpí Foundation and included the participation of federal prosecutor Diego Vigay, who intervened in the truth trial, and Sergio López, head of the Foundation, among other personalities and academics.

The governor of the province of Chaco, Jorge Capitanich, said that on this date “we remember and pay tribute to the victims of the genocide suffered by our original communities and that hurts the entire people of Chaco.”

He also recalled that the province took what he called a fundamental step towards the vindication of memory and the reparation of rights through the judgment of the Napalpí Truth Trial, the first indigenous trial in Latin America.

According to Capitanich, on this date, Juan Chico is remembered in a special way, “an essential companion and tireless defender of this cause, his legacy is present in each of the actions in favor of our communities,” said the governor.

98 years have passed since the Massacre of #napalpiwe remember and pay tribute to the victims of the genocide suffered by our original communities and that hurts the entire people of Chaco.

The Napalpí Massacre was a crime against humanity committed within the framework of a genocide against the indigenous peoples on July 19, 1924, when more than a hundred policemen, gendarmes and settlers shot members of the Qom and Moqoit communities who They were protesting for better living and working conditions in the reduction of the same name.

During that day and others that followed, more than 400 people were murdered and mutilated, including girls, boys, women, men, old men and women, and later buried in mass graves.





