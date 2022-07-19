They ask for justice for Arruda, victim of Bolsonaro violence in Brazil | News

Hundreds of protesters called this Sunday in several Brazilian cities for an end to political violence and justice for the member of the opposition Workers’ Party (PT), Marcelo Arruda, assassinated by a follower of President Jair Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro sympathizer assassinates leader of Lula’s party

In Foz de Iguazú, the city where a Bolsonaro policeman assassinated the leader of the PT on July 9, the president of that political institute, Gleisi Hoffmann, maintained that the crime “has a name and address: Jair Bolsonaro.”

“Hate cannot be an instrument of politics, when hate becomes an instrument of politics it becomes war. Politics is an instrument of construction without weapons, we cannot let this happen”, he stated.

In several cities today they asked for justice for Marcelo Arruda and the end of political violence. In Foz de Iguaçu, where a Bolsonaro policeman assassinated the leader of the PT, the pdta. of the party @gleisi He said that the crime "has a name and address: Jair Bolsonaro."

July 18, 2022

July 18, 2022

He assured that Arruda’s crime “was systematically encouraged in our society. Excuse me, but this has a name and address is the name of Jair Bolsonaro.”

Hosffman recalled that during the 2018 electoral campaign, Bolsonaro said that “the militants of the PT had to be ‘machined’. There he gave a voice of command when he refers to Lula who is his adversary and says that a grenade solves it or when he speaks with his people and says that everyone knows what they have to do”.

“It cannot continue like this, we do (…) the political fight, but we never believe that by exterminating the other we will solve the problems of society or win the dispute,” concluded the leader of the PT, the party that leads the intentions of the vote for general elections next October.

More political violence:

The Bolsonarista deputy Rodrigo Amorim and a group of armed men interrupted the walk of the candidate for governor of Rio de Janeiro, Marcelo Freixo, and other leftist candidates. They persecuted them, threatened them and broke their flags.

July 16, 2022

July 16, 2022

Luiz Donisette Arruda, Marcelo’s brother, said for his part at the public rally that “unfortunately my brother’s situation was a political act.”

“That man got there and he only had that reaction because he saw a movement different from his and what is the problem that Marcelo was part of a movement different from any other person, that is not a crime anywhere, we have a political option That is what we must condemn”, he remarked.

On July 9, Marcelo Arruda was celebrating his 50th birthday, when Bolsonarist extremist Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho, a federal penitentiary agent, entered the room where the celebration was taking place and began shooting at the local PT leader.

Arruda, who was a guard for the municipality of Foz de Iguazú, local treasurer of the PT and who had been a candidate for vice mayor in the 2020 municipal elections, responded with his regulation weapon. Guaranho was shot five times and also died while he was hospitalized.





