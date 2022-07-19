Motorcycle bomb attack leaves one dead and 13 injured in Colombia | News

At least 13 injured and one deceased caused the explosion of a motorcycle bomb on Sunday night in the El Bordo district, Patía municipality, in the Colombian department of Cauca (southeast).

The explosive, abandoned with the vehicle in the heart of the city, was activated around 11:30 p.m. local time, when a police patrol passed by the site. Of the total number of injured, six are uniformed, while a civilian lost his life while being rushed to a health center.

The secretary of the Cauca government, Luis Angulo, specified that the injured receive care at medical centers in El Bordo, while the most serious had to be transferred to the city of Popayán.

���� #HR #Cauca| The #17Jul At 11:30 pm a motorcycle loaded with explosives was detonated in the urban area of ​​the municipality of El Bordo, Patía. The attack occurred when a police patrol passed by the place; This incident left one person dead and several injured. pic.twitter.com/dbV8qimEWB

So far the action has not been attributed to any illegal armed group. In the area there is a presence of dissidents from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-People’s Army (FARC-EP).

According to local media, the attack frightened the inhabitants. The town woke up militarized, the streets remain cordoned off and numerous families have confined themselves until the tension subsides.

Material damage to buildings is reported, including a group of commercial establishments located in the central area.

In addition, it transpired that the authorities will hold an emergency meeting on Monday to analyze measures that help improve the security situation and try to find those responsible for the incident.





