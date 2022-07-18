Denounce increase in deforestation in the Amazon in 2021 | News

Deforestation in Brazil increased by 20 percent during 2021, according to the MapBiomas Annual Report on Deforestation in Brazil (RAD) released this Monday, revealing that the South American country lost 16,557 square kilometers (km²) of native vegetation cover in all biomes.

Every hour, Brazil lost 189 hectares of native vegetation throughout 2021, 4,536 hectares per day. The accelerated march added 16,557 km² of deforestation in the last year. According to MapBiomas, the value is 20 percent higher than in 2020.

In the last three years (2019-2021), Brazil has lost almost a state of Rio de Janeiro of native vegetation. The average speed of deforestation in the country has also increased: from 0.16 hectares per day for each event detected in 2020, to 0.18.

In the Amazon alone, 111.6 hectares per hour or 1.9 hectares per minute were deforested, which is equivalent to about 18 trees per second, warns the document.

Agriculture was responsible for almost all of the country’s deforestation, with figures above 97 percent. Other relevant vectors, according to the RAD, are mining, urban sprawl and other causes.

The report denounces that 97 percent of deforestation in general occurred due to the conversion of the forest for agricultural activity, whether it be livestock or agriculture. Then comes mining, the second big reason.

The deforestation alerts that cross the rural properties that are in the Rural Environmental Registry (CAR) correspond to 77 percent of the total area.

According to the coordinator of MapBiomas, Tasso Azevedo, “what we see is that the management of the environmental agency at the federal level does not have the will to face this problem head-on and three out of four deforestations detected in Brazil, it is possible to identify a person in charge, because it is in the registry (CAR). So they should have the actions on them”.

The Amazon concentrated 59 percent of the deforested area and 66.8 percent of the deforestation alerts in 2021. The Cerrado appears in second place, followed by the Caatinga.





