Ibero-American ministers address climate finance | News

The Dominican Republic, at the head of the pro tempore Secretariat of the Ibero-American Summit system, is hosting the XI Ibero-American Conference of Ministers of Environment and Climate Change starting this Monday in Santo Domingo, which aims to prepare the documents for the XXVIII Summit and address the challenges of climate change in the region.

According to a note from the Dominican Foreign Ministry, the main objective of the meeting is to address climate finance issues; the so-called blue economy or economy for the oceans and the change in the model of economic development to an economy based on nature.

It also intends to address the reduction of plastic pollution, and the creation of the Climate Recovery Fund for the Latin American and Caribbean region.

The main objective of this meeting is to address the issues of: Climate financing; Blue economy or economy for the oceans; Change of economic development model to economy based on nature.

July 18, 2022

According to the organizers of the conclave, the ministers will address the priority lines of action in environmental matters, as well as the decision to advance in the joint construction of a political consensus document to deliver at the Summit.

The final result of the meeting must materialize in a so-called Ibero-American Green Pact or Ibero-American Environmental Charter, whose text must include the regional agreements to promote what the ministers of the area and the UN call a green, intelligent, and circular transition towards consumption models. and sustainable production.

The Dominican Republic intends to rescue some of its proposals, already presented at the recent COP26 conference, and in which there is climate financing in the shortest possible time to ensure that the most vulnerable countries in the region develop effective policies against global warming.

The Ibero-American Summit will take place in the Caribbean country next year and is a forum that includes the presence of heads of state and government from Latin America, part of the Caribbean and the Iberian Peninsula.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



