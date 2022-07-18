They demand in Colombia to investigate false positives among indigenous people | News

Representatives of indigenous communities of the Colombian Caribbean denounced this Monday before the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) that between 2002 and 2005 National Army battalions perpetrated 50 extrajudicial executions of young people in their territories who were later presented as guerrillas killed in combat, known as false positives.

During a JEP hearing on false positives on the Caribbean coast, held in the city of Valledupar, department of César (north), the Human Rights Commissioner of the Wiwa people, Pedro Loperena, assured that the La Popa battalion and two others, whose theater of operations was located in César and La Guajira, committed that number of extrajudicial executions against their people and not only the three recognized by the JEP.

Based on that record, he demanded that the investigations of the remaining cases continue until the truth of what happened is known.

In his speech, Pedro Loperena, delegate authority of the Wiwa people of the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, stressed that these types of spaces "would not have been possible without the Peace Agreement and if the people had not overcome the fear of claiming their rights."





Loperena thanked the JEP for recovering cases that had been hidden for years in the Prosecutor’s Office and that had been shelved by the military Justice.

For his part, the governing council of the Kankuamo people, Jaime Luis Arias, stressed that his territory has been the target of systematic violence committed by actors in the armed conflict or in the name of economic and political interests.

He added that this violence placed his community on the brink of physical and cultural extermination, and remarked that all this occurred due to the inaction of the Colombian State, which he accused of acting against the people.

In the first pattern, the murder of people accused of being members of armed groups or common criminals was configured without any combat and without verifying those indications. These actions took place within the framework of an alliance with the paramilitaries.





The hearing in Valledupar was convened so that 12 soldiers and a civilian who were part of the aforementioned battalion between 2002 and 2005 publicly acknowledge their involvement and responsibility in the commission of 127 murders and disappearances of innocent young people to present them as guerrilla casualties in combat.

They are expected to acknowledge their participation in the events and offer truth to the victims present at the hearing.

For their part, the 3 additional defendants in this case who did not accept their responsibility are: Colonel (re) Publio Hernán Mejía and Lieutenant Colonels (re) Juan Carlos Figueroa and José Pastor Ruiz, whose cases were sent to the UIA_JEP to process the adversary process.





Colonels Publio Hernán Mejía and Juan Carlos Figueroa, commanders of the La Popa battalion between 2002 and 2004, and 2004 and 2005, respectively, were also charged in this case.

Said officers did not accept the charges of responsibility and implication in these crimes against humanity, for which they could face an adversarial process before the JEP and prison sentences for 20 years.





