Colombia registers 137 children who died due to malnutrition in 2022 | News

The Ombudsman in Colombia, Carlos Camargo Assis, warned that during 2022 the country counts 137 children under the age of five who have died due to malnutrition.

“We make an urgent call to the Health Promotion Entities (EPS) to prevent child malnutrition (…) this problem must be addressed urgently,” said the defender Camargo.

At the same time, the Colombian official explained that 8,710 cases of children under five years of age suffering from acute and moderate malnutrition have been reported to his office, “we cannot allow children to die from a preventable disease,” he said.

According to the Ombudsman’s Office, the departments with the highest number of cases of child malnutrition are Vichada with 75 cases, Guaviare with 60, La Guajira with 58, Guainía with 53 and Bogotá (capital) with 41 cases.

During his statement, Camargo Assis asked the Superintendency of Health to monitor the Social Security System so that programs to prevent and combat child malnutrition are implemented.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



