Panamanian unions urge to create a single dialogue table | News

The United People for Life alliance, which brings together several Panamanian unions and social organizations which have staged intense days of protests, urged this Saturday to establish a single dialogue table with the Government to solve all the demands of the people.

This call came after the National Alliance for the Rights of the Peoples (Anadepo), and the Executive, agreed to freeze the price of fuel at 3.32 dollars per gallon, at a table installed in Santiago de Veraguas and represented by the government by the Vice President of the Republic José Gabriel Carrizo.

An agreement that has not materialized yet because Anadepo is requesting to reach consensus on several of the other pending points such as the basic food basket, the price of medicines, and the situation in the educational sector.

In this sense, the secretary of the Association of Teachers of Veragüenses (AEVE), Luis Sánchez, avoided that “at this moment, there is a high-level commission that has to do with the issue of the basic family basket, in which we are going to to present a series of points that have to do with food accessible to the Panamanian people, to request the freezing of their prices without affecting the producer”.

Meanwhile, Pueblo Unidos por la Vida maintained that it is unaware of the agreements initiated between Anadepo and the Government, while suspending the trip to Santiago de Veraguas of a group of representatives who would attend to coordinate and demand deeper demands from the state.

One of its spokesmen, Fernando Ábrego, affirmed that they are unaware of said agreement between Anadepo and the Government; about which they expressed does not reflect the true feelings or the real demands of the people of the Central American country.

While they urged to continue with the demonstrations and pressure actions after more than 14 days of protests, and which foresee cacerolazos this Sunday in various parts of the nation; as well as a call for a blockade and total closure of the isthmus this Monday.

In the same way, they specified that they will continue with the rallies to repudiate public policies in front of institutions such as the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture of Panama, headquarters of the largest business association in that nation.





