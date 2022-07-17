Mexican Ambassador presents credential letters in Nicaragua | News

Diplomat Guillermo Zamora delivered this Saturday to Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada his credentials that accredit him as extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Mexico in the Central American country, official sources reported.

Commenting on this event held at the Nicaraguan Foreign Ministry, the director general for South America of the Mexican Foreign Ministry, Martín Borrego Llorente, stated on his Twitter account that “relations with Central America are a priority and require a fluid political dialogue, based on respect”.

“Ambassador Zamora’s arrival in Nicaragua is a clear example of this,” said the official from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) of Mexico.

Upon receiving the style copies of the credential letters, Foreign Minister Moncada underscored the similarities between the governments of Sandinista President Daniel Ortega and that of Mexico’s President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“We have talked about the historic relationship of friendship, brotherhood and solidarity that Nicaragua and Mexico have. A lot of identity in terms of defending the sovereignty, independence and self-determination of our people”, she stated.

Zamora, for his part, pointed out that “it is an honor to represent Mexico before the Nicaraguan government, it is an honor to also be in Nicaragua, a country that I deeply respect and also deeply love.”

“It is a pleasure for me to be here and begin a work of deep rapprochement with the Government of Nicaragua,” said the new ambassador, who is a journalist by profession.





