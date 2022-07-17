Latin America

Mexican Ambassador presents credential letters in Nicaragua | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 days ago
1 minute read

Diplomat Guillermo Zamora delivered this Saturday to Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada his credentials that accredit him as extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Mexico in the Central American country, official sources reported.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Nicaragua and China promote actions to implement the FTA

Commenting on this event held at the Nicaraguan Foreign Ministry, the director general for South America of the Mexican Foreign Ministry, Martín Borrego Llorente, stated on his Twitter account that “relations with Central America are a priority and require a fluid political dialogue, based on respect”.

“Ambassador Zamora’s arrival in Nicaragua is a clear example of this,” said the official from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) of Mexico.

Presentation of Style Copies of the Letters of Credence of the Ambassador of Mexico Guillermo Zamora Villa to the Foreign Minister of Nicaragua Denis Moncada Colindres @SRE_mx pic.twitter.com/UhljQ87wCY

– Embamex Nicaragua (@EmbaMexNic)
July 16, 2022

Upon receiving the style copies of the credential letters, Foreign Minister Moncada underscored the similarities between the governments of Sandinista President Daniel Ortega and that of Mexico’s President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Ambassador Guillermo Zamora Villa presented Copies of Style before Foreign Minister Denis Moncada. Relations with Central America are a priority and require a fluid political dialogue, based on respect. The arrival of Ambassador Zamora in ���� is a clear example of this. pic.twitter.com/Nn7CzRGSJv

– Martín Borrego Llorente (@mborregol)
July 16, 2022

“We have talked about the historic relationship of friendship, brotherhood and solidarity that Nicaragua and Mexico have. A lot of identity in terms of defending the sovereignty, independence and self-determination of our people”, she stated.

Zamora, for his part, pointed out that “it is an honor to represent Mexico before the Nicaraguan government, it is an honor to also be in Nicaragua, a country that I deeply respect and also deeply love.”

“It is a pleasure for me to be here and begin a work of deep rapprochement with the Government of Nicaragua,” said the new ambassador, who is a journalist by profession.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 days ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

They ask for justice for Arruda, victim of Bolsonaro violence in Brazil | News

18 hours ago

Motorcycle bomb attack leaves one dead and 13 injured in Colombia | News

20 hours ago

Denounce increase in deforestation in the Amazon in 2021 | News

21 hours ago

Carriers and farmers start strike in Peru | News

22 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.