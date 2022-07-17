President of Peru announces massive gasification plan | News

Latin America

The President of Peru, Pedro Castillo, announced that the natural gas massification program will begin in the Ayacucho region, after Congress approved the Executive Branch’s initiative with measures to promote the population’s access to gas at a lower price. .

Peruvian Congress approves report that recommends impeaching the president

From the town of Ccayarpachi, located in the district of Santiago de Pischa, province of Huamanga, in Ayacucho, the head of state urged that a commission be formed immediately to make this project a reality.

“Taking advantage of the fact that Congress has just approved the Gas Massification Law, we will start with Ayacucho, Mr. Governor. I urge and call on the Minister of Energy and Mines to not only convene the governor as soon as possible, but also to form the commission for immediate massification, starting with Huamanga, ”she assured.

Pedro Castillo arrived in the Ayacucho region to preside over the launch of the execution of new productive projects.

Eight months after it was presented, and almost against time due to the closure of the legislature -despite being a campaign slogan of all political tents-, Bill 679 for the mass use of natural gas finally received the go-ahead in the Plenary of Congress.

Later in his speech, Castillo criticized traditional politicians, the right-wing press and pollsters.

In a speech before a popular rally in the southern Andean region of Ayacucho, the ruler said that “the time has come to take away the bottle (privileges) from those traditional political drones” to serve the people.

Without mentioning any, he added that these politicians daily look for ways to attack the government through headlines. “Do you believe in the polls? Do you believe in the press? Do you believe in those newspapers?” he added.

Castillo also stated that the time has come to believe in the people themselves, because “only the people save the people, whoever hurts hurts.”

The Head of State Pedro Castillo arrived in the Ayacucho region, in the south of Peru, to preside over the launch of the execution of new productive projects, among other acts.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

