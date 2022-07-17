An indigenous guard is assassinated in the department of Cauca, Colombia | News

A new murder of a social leader in Colombia, number 102 so far in 2022, was recorded this Saturday night in the village of Mondomo, Santander de Quilichao, department of Cauca, reported the Institute of Development Studies and La Paz (Indepaz).

CMIO.org in sequence:

Colombia registers 137 children who died of malnutrition in 2022

This Saturday, Jorge Eliecer Mejía of the Indigenous Guard was murdered when he was in a public establishment in Mondomo, and he was taken out by armed men who later shot him on the street.

The Association of Indigenous Councils of Northern Cauca (ACIN) indicated that “the authorities of La Concepción and the community are verifying the circumstances of this heinous crime.”

�� Jorge Eliecer Mejía

�� Date: 07/16/22

�� Place: Santander de Quilichao, Cauca

Jorge Eliecer Mejía was a member of the Indigenous Guard -kiwe thegna- in the reservation of La Concepción, located in the municipality of Santander de Quilichao. @ACIN_Cauca pic.twitter.com/aPoxAX6Io4

— INDEPAZ (@Indepaz)

July 17, 2022

In a statement, the ACIN specified that the murder occurred a few meters from the local police station and in a heavily militarized area.

“As a Nasa people and as an organizing process in the northern zone, we reject with all our might this violent death of a new guard. There are 29 kiwe thegnas from Cxhab Wala Kiwe killed since 2006, defenders of life and territory that the war against the peoples He has taken us away.”

“We demand justice for comrade Jorge Eliecer Mejía. We accompany the family and the guard of the La Concepción Indigenous Reserve, located in the municipalities of Buenos Aires and Santander de Quilichao, department of Cauca, in these difficult times.”

“They will not be able to subject us to terror and death,” the ACIN specified.

With Mejía’s crime, there are 1,329 social leaders assassinated in Colombia since the signing of the 2016 Peace Accords, Indepaz said.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source