Martí’s politics of love in Petro | Opinion

An ex-guerrilla triumphs with the flag of love, as the first progressive president of Colombia, accompanied by a social fighter of African descent as vice president, from the poorest sectors of the country.

I remember that young idealist, when he lays down his arms after 12 years of fighting. Before, as a result of his struggle in the military, he is arrested and tortured, causing physical and mental scars for life. Later, he suffers several attacks as a leftist political leader, from which he miraculously escaped.

“My name is Gustavo Petro and I am your president,” he says excitedly, addressing his people for the first time, in a massive rally broadcast live to the entire nation, on election night. Petro surprises with his emotional message of love and reconciliation, calling for harmony. There are no signs of sick protagonism, but of humility in his triumph.

This is the new policy that Gustavo Petro has been promoting for the last three decades. The first thing is to be able to lay down all weapons, hatred and grudges. That violent path has already cost too much. We must focus on a change in favor of life, not death. His constancy and perseverance in that message is hopeful. Third time lucky, in his presidential aspiration.

We are a Colombia divided into two parts, because we won by only 700 thousand votes. We must sit down to dialogue with respect and reach a “National Agreement”, based on three major objectives: peace, social justice and environmental justice. Each theme is linked with a precise political program, the product of his training as an economist and environmentalist.

Only through the love and good will of all, we can transform Colombia into a nation of prosperity and happiness. In this way we will achieve a production economy that guarantees food sovereignty, housing, decent employment, quality education and health, available to all, he says repeatedly.

For that, the 4,000 richest families in the country will have to contribute more generously to the public treasury. A more just and equitable society, where solidarity prevails, is also in their interest. The people must be returned to their lands and offered the full support of the government.

It is also urgent to stop oil exploration and methodically move towards renewable energy. Colombia must become a benchmark for humanity, in this serious climate crisis, where the planet calls us to protect the environment and we are already against the clock.

Let us strengthen ties of friendship with the United States and also with our dear neighbors in Venezuela. We are going to turn Colombia into a world and hemispheric leader, of the coordination of all political forces. Forgiveness must overcome resentment and love over hate. Those cycles of revenge in Colombia will have no place in this government of the Historical Pact.

Then comes to my mind the emphasis on loving political action, as part of the spiritual thought in José Martí, when he sentenced more than a century ago, in a prophetic way: “the only truth is love”; “I want to cast my lot with the poor of the earth” and “with everyone and for the good of everyone.”

Petro is sown with the modern vision of the hero of the Cuban homeland, which begins with the ethical and moral principles of every true revolutionary. “Hate does not build.”

Martin lives!

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



