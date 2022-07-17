Cuba and Venezuela strengthen ties of cooperation and brotherhood | News

The Executive Vice President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, held a meeting this Friday in Havana with the Prime Minister of Cuba, Manuel Marrero, and with the island’s Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodríguez, to continue strengthening the cooperation ties of both countries.

On its web portal, the Vice Presidency of Venezuela highlighted that this meeting was propitious to continue strengthening the ties of brotherhood and “the permanent strengthening of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – People’s Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP)” .

For his part, the Cuban foreign minister explained that, at the meeting, Marrero and Rodríguez “highlighted the excellent level of ties between our countries. They discussed the state of collaboration and the regional and international situation.”

On May 9, Prime Minister Marrero paid a visit to Venezuela and stressed that they would work to find “new ways to strengthen mutual interests for both countries.”

In this regard, the Vice Presidency of Venezuela highlighted that both parties have focused on strengthening the Comprehensive Cooperation Agreement between Havana and Caracas, signed more than 20 years ago.

The entity asserted that this agreement has been a mechanism “to counteract the effects of the economic blockade and promote development in different areas of common interest in health, education, energy, science and technology,” among others.

