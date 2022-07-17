Latin America

Cuba and Venezuela strengthen ties of cooperation and brotherhood | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 16 mins ago
1 minute read

The Executive Vice President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, held a meeting this Friday in Havana with the Prime Minister of Cuba, Manuel Marrero, and with the island’s Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodríguez, to continue strengthening the cooperation ties of both countries.

CMIO.org in sequence:

3,894 health professionals graduate in Venezuela

On its web portal, the Vice Presidency of Venezuela highlighted that this meeting was propitious to continue strengthening the ties of brotherhood and “the permanent strengthening of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – People’s Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP)” .

For his part, the Cuban foreign minister explained that, at the meeting, Marrero and Rodríguez “highlighted the excellent level of ties between our countries. They discussed the state of collaboration and the regional and international situation.”

On May 9, Prime Minister Marrero paid a visit to Venezuela and stressed that they would work to find “new ways to strengthen mutual interests for both countries.”

In this regard, the Vice Presidency of Venezuela highlighted that both parties have focused on strengthening the Comprehensive Cooperation Agreement between Havana and Caracas, signed more than 20 years ago.

The entity asserted that this agreement has been a mechanism “to counteract the effects of the economic blockade and promote development in different areas of common interest in health, education, energy, science and technology,” among others.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 16 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

They denounce the murder of an indigenous person in Amambai, Brazil | News

1 hour ago

Peruvian dictator Francisco Morales Bermúdez dies | News

3 hours ago

Death toll from gang violence in Haiti rises to 99 | News

4 hours ago

They highlight the importance of the Social Economic Model in Bolivia | News

5 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.