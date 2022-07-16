They denounce the murder of an indigenous person in Amambai, Brazil | News

Organizations denounced this Friday the murder of Márcio Moreira, and the ambush against four other indigenous people of the Guarani Kaiowá people in the city of Amambai, state of Mato Grosso do Sul (center-west).

This is the second murder in less than a month in the region, and it is related to the conflict over the recovery of ancestral territories in the South American nation, where these lands were privatized.

This crime occurs three weeks after the Gwapo’y massacre, when military police invaded the area, wounding 15 people and the indigenous Vitor Fernandes was also killed.

According to the Great Guaraní Kaiowá Assembly, Aty Guasu, the five indigenous people were called to work on the construction of a wall on Thursday afternoon, and when they arrived at the site, they noticed the ambush.

Aty Guasu also confirmed that “around 20 armed men, gunmen and police officers” were found at the scene; Two indigenous people are missing, one managed to escape and another was detained by the military police.

For its part, the Brasil de Fato media reported that the Civil Police of Mato Grosso do Sul reported that Moreira had been killed by two unidentified suspects, that another person had fled and that, so far, no one has been arrested.

����Matogrosso do Sul | Guarani-Kaiowá murdered in Amambai in the context of the conflict over the retaking of ancestral lands. Indigenous accounts denounce that gunmen shot Marcio Moreira and wounded other indigenous people in an ambush after offering him work. @telesurtv pic.twitter.com/PgEYz6L6mz

– Nacho Lemus (@LemusteleSUR)

July 14, 2022

Moreira was the leader of the Tekoha Gwapo’y Mi Tujury, ancestral territory that bears the name of the Borda da Mata farm, owned by the Torelli family’s VT Brasil Administração company, and which was retaken by the indigenous people in June.

In turn, the Articulation of the Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB) stated that it fears that “the police will burn the file with the indigenous people who witnessed the attack.”

“The recurrent violence only shows once again the actions of the ranchers as militia bandits, who take indigenous lands, pay hit men to assassinate those who resist and have the encouragement and connivance of the anti-indigenous Funai and the Government of Jair Bolsonaro. ”, they asserted.





