Peruvian dictator Francisco Morales Bermúdez dies | News

Peruvian dictator Francisco Morales Bermúdez Cerruti died Thursday night at the age of 100, without having been prosecuted for the crimes he committed.

“Yesterday at 11:20 pm (he passed away) due to an issue more related to his age. She would have been 101 years old; He was presented with an imbalance from which he could not come out well, ”his son, Remigio Morales Bermúdez Pedraglio, informed the local press this Friday.

Morales Bermúdez (1975-1980) caused the death of more than 50,000 people and was responsible for 30,000 disappearances, while he was also part of the Condor Plan, an imperialist policy of the United States (USA) to control Latin America and repress social movements and anti-dictatorial postures.

Morales Bermúdez led the so-called Tacnazo, the military coup, in August 1975 when he was serving as the president of the Council of Ministers and Division General. For his crimes, a Rome court confirmed in February the dictator’s life sentence for his role in the disappearances that occurred in the Andean country between 1970 and 1980.

Among some of those hundreds of disappeared and tortured were Italian citizens, such as Lorenzo Viñas Gigli and Horacio Campiglia, also with Italian passports.

Some organizations have denounced the impunity in Peru in relation to the non-conviction of the dictator, who will be veiled in the San Felipe Apóstol church, in San Isidro, as he left in writing.





