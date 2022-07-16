Death toll from gang violence in Haiti rises to 99 | News

Clashes between armed gangs in the metropolitan region of Port-au-Prince, Haiti’s capital, have left at least 99 dead and 135 injured in the last week, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the country reported Friday. Caribbean (OCHA).

The international entity also highlighted that there are more than 2,500 new displaced persons in the last seven days, according to the report published this Friday.

The new clashes between groups broke out on July 7 between two of the main gangs, the “G-9 en famille et alliés” and the “G-Pep”.

More than 300,000 people. in #Haiti sont prizes au piège par les affrontements de gangs.

I exhort the parties prenantes to put an end to the violence that threatens the accès de milliers de famille à l’eau, la nourriture et aux soins de santé, et pourrait provoquer une crise sans précédent.

— Martin Griffiths (@UNReliefChief)

July 15, 2022

“More than 300,000 people in Haiti are trapped by clashes between gangs,” said the Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and Coordinator of Emergency Relief, Martin Griffiths, referring to the people held in the city of Cité-Soleil, located in the city. Haitian capital.

Griffiths called on the warring parties “to end the violence that threatens thousands of families’ access to water, food and health care, and that could spark an unprecedented crisis.”

The document also states that 20 people remain missing, in addition to the fact that numerous cases of rape were recorded and more than a hundred homes were destroyed.

The text recalls that OCHA had already warned about the complex situation in the area, even before the climax of the current conflict, and highlights that due to the volatility of the situation it is almost impossible to access the areas where the fighting is taking place to evacuate the wounded to hospitals.

Prior to this confrontation, two months ago, another armed conflict caused nearly 200 deaths, hundreds of injuries and approximately 17,000 displaced people in the cities of Croix-des-Bouquets, Tabarre and Cité Soleil.





