They highlight the importance of the Social Economic Model in Bolivia | News

The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, specified this Friday that the bases of the economic and social transformation of the country, through the execution of the Productive Community Social Economic Model, began in 2006.

According to the head of state, in the period from 2006 to 2019, the South American nation emerged as a paradigm in this sector in the region, positioning itself as the leader in terms of economic growth in five years.

“Parallel to the economic growth achieved, we managed to reduce moderate poverty from 60.6 percent in 2005 to 37.2 percent in 2019; extreme poverty from 38.2 percent to 12.9 percent and inequality,” the president specified.

He added that the great economic and social advances of the past decades were cut short by the breakdown of the constitutional order in 2019, which generated an economic crisis as a consequence of the mismanagement of public finances, and the mismanagement of the pandemic during the administration. 2020.

“The Bolivian people felt the rapid deterioration of our economy, increased poverty, hunger, inequalities, and unemployment; economic activity at the end of the 2020 administration registered a contraction of nine percent, a figure not seen since 1953, ”he indicated.

Arce pointed out that, when assuming the national government in November 2020, the Gross Domestic Product in the third quarter registered a contraction of the order of 12.6 percent.





