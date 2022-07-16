Peruvian Congress approves report that recommends impeaching the president | News

The plenary session of the Peruvian Congress approved this Friday a report that recommends constitutionally charging President Pedro Castillo for leading an alleged criminal organization.

With 72 votes in favor, 40 against and zero abstentions, the legislators approved the final report of the Oversight Commission.

The conclusions and recommendations of the investigation propose to proceed against President Castillo regarding alleged irregular acts, stating that since July 28, 2021, the head of state leads a criminal organization.

This irregular structure would be made up of public officials and individuals who would be operating within the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

With 72 votes in favor and 40 against, the #Congress Plenum approved the final report on the alleged illegal acts of violation of the principle of transparency and performance of President Pedro Castillo, and former presidential secretary, Bruno Pacheco. pic.twitter.com/XaCjyh6cIR

– Congress of Peru ���� (@congresoperu)

July 16, 2022

The report maintains that the president allegedly committed the crime of collusion by conditioning the granting of contracts in exchange for economic benefits.

The report mentions alleged acts of corruption in the award of the Puente Tarata project, in the military promotions of 2021 and for the discovery of $20,000 in the office of former Secretary of the Presidency, Bruno Pacheco.

This report, after being approved, will be sent to the Subcommittee on Constitutional Accusations, which will follow up on the issue in the next legislature, which begins at the end of July.

Castillo has avoided testifying before the Oversight Commission under the legal argument that he cannot be investigated or prosecuted during his administration, except in cases of alleged treason against the country, for the closure of Congress or for preventing elections.





